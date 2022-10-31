Oakworth Capital, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 572 stocks valued at a total of $904.00Mil. The top holdings were IWD(16.42%), IWF(14.17%), and IWR(10.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Oakworth Capital, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 679,555 shares. The trade had a 2.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $38.57 per share and a market cap of $90.17Bil. The stock has returned -23.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 676,339 shares in BATS:GOVT, giving the stock a 1.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.61 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.42 per share and a market cap of $21.38Bil. The stock has returned -14.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:IEF by 156,350 shares. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.09.

On 10/31/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.41 per share and a market cap of $21.50Bil. The stock has returned -16.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:EMXC by 231,221 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.64.

On 10/31/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF traded for a price of $46.37 per share and a market cap of $2.17Bil. The stock has returned -22.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:META by 63,397 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 10/31/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $93.16 per share and a market cap of $247.02Bil. The stock has returned -71.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

