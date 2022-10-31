CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /VA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 69 stocks valued at a total of $354.00Mil. The top holdings were GHL(4.37%), SBGI(4.25%), and SVC(4.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /VA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 557,976 shares in NAS:FRG, giving the stock a 3.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.82 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Franchise Group Inc traded for a price of $30.35 per share and a market cap of $1.22Bil. The stock has returned -10.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Franchise Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.50, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.50 and a price-sales ratio of 0.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /VA reduced their investment in NAS:JBSS by 74,805 shares. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.58.

On 10/31/2022, John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc traded for a price of $83.41 per share and a market cap of $961.46Mil. The stock has returned -0.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-book ratio of 3.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /VA reduced their investment in NAS:PFG by 71,297 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.83.

On 10/31/2022, Principal Financial Group Inc traded for a price of $88.13 per share and a market cap of $21.97Bil. The stock has returned 35.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Principal Financial Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-book ratio of 2.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /VA reduced their investment in NAS:SAMG by 274,060 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.83.

On 10/31/2022, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc traded for a price of $18.99 per share and a market cap of $188.22Mil. The stock has returned 23.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /VA bought 636,926 shares of NYSE:GHL for a total holding of 2,604,424. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.88.

On 10/31/2022, Greenhill & Co Inc traded for a price of $7.09 per share and a market cap of $127.17Mil. The stock has returned -52.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Greenhill & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-book ratio of 2.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

