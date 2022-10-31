AR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 115 stocks valued at a total of $332.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(12.43%), CVX(4.98%), and MRK(3.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 100,000-share investment in NAS:BPYPP.PFD. Previously, the stock had a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.92 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Brookfield Property Partners LP traded for a price of $16.34 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -29.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Property Partners LP has a price-book ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The guru sold out of their 10,000-share investment in NYSE:CLX. Previously, the stock had a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $144.3 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Clorox Co traded for a price of $146.04 per share and a market cap of $18.01Bil. The stock has returned -7.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clorox Co has a price-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-book ratio of 32.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, AR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 43,600 shares of NYSE:KMI for a total holding of 245,220. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.78.

On 10/31/2022, Kinder Morgan Inc traded for a price of $18.12 per share and a market cap of $40.73Bil. The stock has returned 14.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, AR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 7,500 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 11,700. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 10/31/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $110.81 per share and a market cap of $461.82Bil. The stock has returned 77.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-book ratio of 2.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 45.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, AR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 4,220 shares of NYSE:TGT for a total holding of 55,755. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.1.

On 10/31/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $164.25 per share and a market cap of $75.60Bil. The stock has returned -35.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-book ratio of 7.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.02 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

