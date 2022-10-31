Verus Financial Partners, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 101 stocks valued at a total of $661.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(18.61%), VEU(11.39%), and VUSB(10.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Verus Financial Partners, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Verus Financial Partners, Inc. bought 685,488 shares of ARCA:AVSF for a total holding of 708,314. The trade had a 4.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.48.

On 10/31/2022, Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $45.4624 per share and a market cap of $138.66Mil. The stock has returned -7.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:BNDX by 597,433 shares. The trade had a 4.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.6.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.94 per share and a market cap of $44.84Bil. The stock has returned -12.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VTIP by 64,121 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.75 per share and a market cap of $18.22Bil. The stock has returned -2.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Verus Financial Partners, Inc. bought 10,268 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 659,400. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $194.03 per share and a market cap of $260.98Bil. The stock has returned -16.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Verus Financial Partners, Inc. bought 38,344 shares of ARCA:VEU for a total holding of 1,658,401. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.27.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $45.87 per share and a market cap of $29.57Bil. The stock has returned -24.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

