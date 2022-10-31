Saratoga Research & Investment Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P.O BOX 3552 SARATOGA, CA 95070

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 45 stocks valued at a total of $1.89Bil. The top holdings were DIS(6.23%), RTX(5.63%), and MSFT(5.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced their investment in NAS:PEP by 98,635 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.33.

On 10/31/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $181.58 per share and a market cap of $250.16Bil. The stock has returned 15.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-book ratio of 13.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.88 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 148,777 shares of NYSE:MDT for a total holding of 1,024,064. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.87.

On 10/31/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $87.34 per share and a market cap of $116.09Bil. The stock has returned -24.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.40 and a price-sales ratio of 3.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced their investment in NAS:CHRW by 94,475 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.45.

On 10/31/2022, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc traded for a price of $97.72 per share and a market cap of $12.11Bil. The stock has returned 3.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-book ratio of 5.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.64 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 21,872 shares of NYSE:HD for a total holding of 280,415. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.18.

On 10/31/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $296.13 per share and a market cap of $303.16Bil. The stock has returned -18.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-book ratio of 1287.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 35,409 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 416,439. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 10/31/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $173.97 per share and a market cap of $454.84Bil. The stock has returned 9.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-book ratio of 5.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.