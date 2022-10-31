GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 154 stocks valued at a total of $563.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(36.79%), QQQ(18.51%), and DIA(5.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC bought 142,910 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 631,422. The trade had a 8.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $354.95 per share and a market cap of $264.79Bil. The stock has returned -14.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 102,270 shares. The trade had a 2.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/31/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $153.34 per share and a market cap of $2,464.29Bil. The stock has returned 2.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-book ratio of 42.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.34 and a price-sales ratio of 6.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC bought 71,780 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 163,980. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 10/31/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $94.51 per share and a market cap of $1,224.98Bil. The stock has returned -36.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-book ratio of 4.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.33 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 76,273 shares in BATS:IEFA, giving the stock a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.8 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $55.72 per share and a market cap of $79.98Bil. The stock has returned -24.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 35,347 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 10/31/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $102.44 per share and a market cap of $1,043.61Bil. The stock has returned -39.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 93.98, a price-book ratio of 7.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.15 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

