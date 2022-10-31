Winch Advisory Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

424 E Wisconsin Avenue Appleton, WI 54911

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 429 stocks valued at a total of $233.00Mil. The top holdings were VGSH(12.75%), BIL(11.82%), and SPTM(8.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Winch Advisory Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 27,300 shares in NAS:QQQ, giving the stock a 3.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.34 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $277.95 per share and a market cap of $153.30Bil. The stock has returned -27.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Winch Advisory Services, LLC bought 75,870 shares of ARCA:SPTM for a total holding of 462,146. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.78.

On 10/31/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $47.73 per share and a market cap of $5.60Bil. The stock has returned -14.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BIL by 31,385 shares. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.19.

On 10/31/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.59 per share and a market cap of $26.45Bil. The stock has returned 0.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VGSH by 47,883 shares. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.41.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.64 per share and a market cap of $16.80Bil. The stock has returned -4.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 55,796 shares in ARCA:IAU, giving the stock a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.77 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $30.98 per share and a market cap of $24.06Bil. The stock has returned -8.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.