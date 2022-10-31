Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 118 stocks valued at a total of $515.00Mil. The top holdings were SPAB(16.61%), BSV(12.96%), and DFAT(12.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 105,772 shares. The trade had a 2.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/31/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $153.34 per share and a market cap of $2,464.29Bil. The stock has returned 2.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-book ratio of 42.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.34 and a price-sales ratio of 6.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought 181,705 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 438,194. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.53 per share and a market cap of $20.69Bil. The stock has returned -11.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 113,763-share investment in NYSE:RHI. Previously, the stock had a 1.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.17 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Robert Half International Inc traded for a price of $76.46 per share and a market cap of $8.38Bil. The stock has returned -30.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Robert Half International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-book ratio of 5.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 22,031-share investment in NAS:KLAC. Previously, the stock had a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $346.35 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, KLA Corp traded for a price of $316.45 per share and a market cap of $44.88Bil. The stock has returned -13.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KLA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-book ratio of 21.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.20 and a price-sales ratio of 4.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 79,734 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.21.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.56 per share and a market cap of $37.53Bil. The stock has returned -7.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

