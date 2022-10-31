Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $85.00Mil. The top holdings were APD(10.30%), DHR(9.87%), and ASH(8.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:TDY by 10,411 shares. The trade had a 3.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $381.67.

On 10/31/2022, Teledyne Technologies Inc traded for a price of $397.98 per share and a market cap of $18.65Bil. The stock has returned -11.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teledyne Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-book ratio of 2.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.27 and a price-sales ratio of 3.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 5,712 shares in NYSE:NOC, giving the stock a 3.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $476.45 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Northrop Grumman Corp traded for a price of $549.01 per share and a market cap of $84.50Bil. The stock has returned 55.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Northrop Grumman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-book ratio of 6.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:LNW by 64,389 shares. The trade had a 3.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.42.

On 10/31/2022, Light & Wonder Inc traded for a price of $56.14 per share and a market cap of $5.30Bil. The stock has returned -29.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Light & Wonder Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.49, a price-book ratio of 6.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 9,382 shares in NYSE:GD, giving the stock a 2.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $225.97 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, General Dynamics Corp traded for a price of $249.8 per share and a market cap of $68.58Bil. The stock has returned 25.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Dynamics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-book ratio of 3.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 13,628 shares in NYSE:HEI, giving the stock a 2.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $149.93 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Heico Corp traded for a price of $162.64 per share and a market cap of $19.34Bil. The stock has returned 16.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Heico Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 65.85, a price-book ratio of 7.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.87 and a price-sales ratio of 8.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

