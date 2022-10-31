Capital Advantage, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $437.00Mil. The top holdings were ICSH(10.86%), IGHG(10.60%), and FLOT(8.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital Advantage, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 221,732-share investment in ARCA:VGK. Previously, the stock had a 2.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded for a price of $50.04 per share and a market cap of $13.10Bil. The stock has returned -24.66% over the past year.

During the quarter, Capital Advantage, Inc. bought 216,559 shares of BATS:ICSH for a total holding of 948,808. The trade had a 2.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.86.

On 10/31/2022, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.97 per share and a market cap of $7.05Bil. The stock has returned -0.02% over the past year.

The guru established a new position worth 28,451 shares in ARCA:EFA, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.33 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $59.31 per share and a market cap of $41.60Bil. The stock has returned -23.21% over the past year.

During the quarter, Capital Advantage, Inc. bought 22,517 shares of ARCA:XLP for a total holding of 247,046. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.87.

On 10/31/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $72.74 per share and a market cap of $15.70Bil. The stock has returned 4.71% over the past year.

During the quarter, Capital Advantage, Inc. bought 19,400 shares of BATS:IGHG for a total holding of 679,247. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.33.

On 10/31/2022, ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged traded for a price of $69.63 per share and a market cap of $402.11Mil. The stock has returned -5.07% over the past year.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

