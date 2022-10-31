Armor Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 163 stocks valued at a total of $147.00Mil. The top holdings were VYM(4.46%), QYLD(4.34%), and FTEC(4.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Armor Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IGSB by 56,208 shares. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.28.

On 10/31/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.06 per share and a market cap of $21.17Bil. The stock has returned -7.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 53,760 shares in ARCA:JPIE, giving the stock a 1.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.11 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, JPMorgan Income ETF traded for a price of $44.4652 per share and a market cap of $152.07Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 57,926 shares in ARCA:PTRB, giving the stock a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.04 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, PGIM Total Return Bond ETF traded for a price of $40.13 per share and a market cap of $95.31Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 59,977 shares in ARCA:SAMT, giving the stock a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.31 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF traded for a price of $23.5472 per share and a market cap of $71.34Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 54,982 shares in NYSE:HR, giving the stock a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.72 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $20.33 per share and a market cap of $7.74Bil. The stock has returned -34.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 92.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.62 and a price-sales ratio of 5.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

