Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 386 stocks valued at a total of $411.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.12%), MSFT(2.76%), and BIL(1.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC bought 77,098 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 87,793. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.19.

On 10/31/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.59 per share and a market cap of $26.45Bil. The stock has returned 0.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTS by 204,245 shares. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.23.

On 10/31/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $28.83 per share and a market cap of $3.90Bil. The stock has returned -4.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 213,602 shares in ARCA:IBDN, giving the stock a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.92 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $25.04 per share and a market cap of $1.34Bil. The stock has returned 0.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 210,182 shares in NAS:BSCM, giving the stock a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.12 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $21.2 per share and a market cap of $1.68Bil. The stock has returned 0.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MMM by 13,266 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.19.

On 10/31/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $125.79 per share and a market cap of $69.53Bil. The stock has returned -26.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-book ratio of 4.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

