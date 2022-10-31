Geneva Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

772 WEST MAIN STREET LAKE GENEVA, WI 53147

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $87.00Mil. The top holdings were PEP(6.03%), LMT(5.39%), and ELV(5.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Geneva Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Geneva Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:IBM by 32,627 shares. The trade had a 4.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.23.

On 10/31/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $138.29 per share and a market cap of $125.03Bil. The stock has returned 21.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 100.94, a price-book ratio of 6.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Geneva Partners, LLC bought 134,771 shares of NYSE:WMB for a total holding of 134,914. The trade had a 4.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.58.

On 10/31/2022, Williams Companies Inc traded for a price of $32.73 per share and a market cap of $39.88Bil. The stock has returned 22.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Williams Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-book ratio of 3.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.42 and a price-sales ratio of 3.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Geneva Partners, LLC bought 21,345 shares of AMEX:LNG for a total holding of 25,220. The trade had a 4.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.67.

On 10/31/2022, Cheniere Energy Inc traded for a price of $176.41 per share and a market cap of $44.06Bil. The stock has returned 71.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -662.53 and a price-sales ratio of 1.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 34,305-share investment in NYSE:BABA. Previously, the stock had a 3.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.27 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $63.58 per share and a market cap of $168.33Bil. The stock has returned -61.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 14,525 shares in NYSE:HSY, giving the stock a 3.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $224.11 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, The Hershey Co traded for a price of $238.77 per share and a market cap of $48.94Bil. The stock has returned 38.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Hershey Co has a price-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-book ratio of 16.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.39 and a price-sales ratio of 5.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.