HARBOR ADVISORY CORP /MA/ recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 72 stocks valued at a total of $217.00Mil. The top holdings were FLRN(4.58%), BIP(4.36%), and AAPL(4.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HARBOR ADVISORY CORP /MA/’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HARBOR ADVISORY CORP /MA/ bought 3,560 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 19,196. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $354.95 per share and a market cap of $264.79Bil. The stock has returned -14.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, HARBOR ADVISORY CORP /MA/ bought 29,617 shares of NYSE:ENB for a total holding of 117,308. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.17.

On 10/31/2022, Enbridge Inc traded for a price of $38.95 per share and a market cap of $79.16Bil. The stock has returned -0.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enbridge Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, HARBOR ADVISORY CORP /MA/ bought 24,936 shares of ARCA:SRLN for a total holding of 211,865. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.92.

On 10/31/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $41.34 per share and a market cap of $6.15Bil. The stock has returned -5.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 5,819-share investment in NYSE:MMM. Previously, the stock had a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $131.19 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $125.79 per share and a market cap of $69.53Bil. The stock has returned -26.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-book ratio of 4.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, HARBOR ADVISORY CORP /MA/ bought 4,450 shares of ARCA:IVOO for a total holding of 23,726. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.76.

On 10/31/2022, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF traded for a price of $164.18 per share and a market cap of $1.42Bil. The stock has returned -11.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

