The board of directors of New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) today announced the unanimous election of Michael O’Sullivan, former senior vice president of Development at NextEra Energy Resources (NextEra), to the board.

“Mike O’Sullivan is an accomplished leader with extensive experience across the energy industry, particularly in the areas of sustainability, technology and innovation, all of which are priorities for our business,” said Steve Westhoven, president and CEO of New Jersey Resources. “He is a welcome addition to our board of directors.”

Mr. O’Sullivan is a recognized leader in the energy industry with significant executive management experience in finance, development, operations, regulatory and ESG. For nearly two decades, he served as senior vice president of development at NextEra, where he led the company’s renewable development and M&A/divestiture efforts, including the deployment of approximately $40 billion into more than 250 solar, wind, storage, nuclear and fossil fuel projects across 36 states and 4 provinces in Canada. He also served as a member of NextEra’s executive team and operating committee from 2001 until his retirement in 2020.

Prior to joining NextEra, Mr. O’Sullivan served as vice president of the Midwest division of AES; division vice president of NRG North America; vice president of business development at Indeck Energy Services; development manager at Homart Development, a subsidiary of Sears; and began his career as a staff engineer at Commonwealth Edison in 1982.

Mr. O'Sullivan received an MBA from the University of Chicago and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Notre Dame. He is a member of the University of Notre Dame’s President’s Circle, Engineering Advisory Council and Campus Energy Committee.

Separately, NJR announced the retirement of two long-serving directors, David Trice and Robert Evans.

Mr. Trice will retire at the end of his term, which expires at the NJR Annual Meeting of Shareowners on January 25, 2023. He joined NJR’s board in 2004, and during his 18 years as a director he provided leadership as a member of the Nominating/Corporate Governance and Leadership Development and Compensation Committees.

Mr. Evans will also retire at the 2023 Annual Meeting, before the end of his current term, which was set to expire in January 2024. He became a director in 2009 and for the past 13 years, he shared his experience and expertise as a member of the Audit Committee.

“There are no two people of higher integrity than David and Bobby,” said Don Correll, Chairman of the NJR board of directors. “I am grateful for their thoughtful, independent leadership and unique perspective that has provided a lasting contribution to our board and helped shape New Jersey Resources’ growth and success. Without question, we are a better, stronger company because of them.”

Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of over 380 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.

