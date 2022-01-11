Telos Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 171 stocks valued at a total of $608.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.40%), QCOM(4.11%), and VTI(3.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Telos Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 106,879 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 11/01/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $37.37 per share and a market cap of $156.95Bil. The stock has returned -24.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 53,075 shares in NYSE:APTV, giving the stock a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.93 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Aptiv PLC traded for a price of $91.07 per share and a market cap of $24.67Bil. The stock has returned -47.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 216.83, a price-book ratio of 3.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 43.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 97,818 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 11/01/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $31.74 per share and a market cap of $140.08Bil. The stock has returned -36.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 136,992-share investment in NAS:NWL. Previously, the stock had a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.67 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Newell Brands Inc traded for a price of $13.81 per share and a market cap of $5.71Bil. The stock has returned -35.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newell Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:UNP by 11,779 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $221.28.

On 11/01/2022, Union Pacific Corp traded for a price of $197.14 per share and a market cap of $121.20Bil. The stock has returned -16.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-book ratio of 10.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.38 and a price-sales ratio of 5.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

