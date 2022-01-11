Nadler Financial Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 101 stocks valued at a total of $526.00Mil. The top holdings were IAU(9.98%), VTV(8.42%), and VO(7.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nadler Financial Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IAU by 127,930 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.77.

On 11/01/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $30.98 per share and a market cap of $24.06Bil. The stock has returned -8.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 5.58.

During the quarter, Nadler Financial Group, Inc. bought 44,836 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 207,875. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 11/01/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $73.88 per share and a market cap of $40.43Bil. The stock has returned -1.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.17.

During the quarter, Nadler Financial Group, Inc. bought 12,591 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 220,116. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.25.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $203.99 per share and a market cap of $49.46Bil. The stock has returned -18.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.57.

During the quarter, Nadler Financial Group, Inc. bought 41,869 shares of NAS:VONG for a total holding of 518,652. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.31.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund traded for a price of $57.26 per share and a market cap of $8.28Bil. The stock has returned -24.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 8.32.

During the quarter, Nadler Financial Group, Inc. bought 15,874 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 358,559. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $137.97 per share and a market cap of $102.03Bil. The stock has returned -0.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.28.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

