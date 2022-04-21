TOKYO, Nov 1, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Fujitsu Taiwan Ltd. today announced that Fujitsu Taiwan will participate in the "Quantum National Team" of the Taiwan Ministry of Science and Technology and provide Fujitsu's Quantum-Inspired Digital Annealer technology on the cloud to the Digital Annealer Quantum Information Center established by Chung Yuan Christian University, from November 1, 2022.



The Quantum National Team project is expected to receive investment from the government of Taiwan of $8 billion Taiwan Yuan (approximate 250 million USD) between 2022 and 2026 to promote research and development of quantum science and technology in close cooperation with industry, government, and academia. Supported by the project, Chung Yuan Christian University established the Digital Annealer Quantum Information Center to undertake a five-year research project labeled "Application of Quantum Computing in Optimization and Finance."

Fujitsu Taiwan will support research and development by providing Fujitsu's Quantum-Inspired Digital Annealer on the cloud.



About the Digital Annealer Quantum Information Center

- Location: Taoyuan City, Taiwan (on the campus of Chung Yuan Christian University)

- Date of Establishment: April 21, 2022

- Overview: Advanced research and development on quantum computing technologies and applications based on the following three themes

1. Studies on the solution of combinatorial optimization problems

2. Utilization in the financial sector

3. Application to material development in the chemical field



Fujitsu's Digital Annealer is designed to solve large-scale combinatorial optimization problems at speeds not possible with current conventional computing technologies. The hardware of the Digital Annealer technology is based on semiconductor technology, and as it operates stably at room temperature, it can help to reduce maintenance costs and can be easily integrated with other existing systems while delivering quantum-like capabilities. Digital Annealer is one of the key elements of Fujitsu's Computing as a Service (CaaS), a service portfolio launched by Fujitsu in Japan on October 25 to deliver customers access to world-leading computing technologies via the public cloud to the Japanese market, with global roll out to follow in fiscal 2023.



Fujitsu will further provide professional consulting services to lower the barrier of the use of its Digital Annealer technology and support its application in various areas including academic experiments and advanced product research and development.



As part of its broader strategy for computing technologies, Fujitsu plans to offer CaaS services to a wide range of customers, including educational institutions, the public sector and private enterprises, to cultivate professionals who can apply these advanced technologies to society to help customers in various fields and industries create new value and solve societal issues.



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.



Source: Fujitsu Ltd



Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.







