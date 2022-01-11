Wharton Business Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

110 N. PHOENIXVILLE PIKE MALVERN, PA 19355

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 131 stocks valued at a total of $1.48Bil. The top holdings were VUSB(14.25%), QUAL(8.56%), and EFAV(6.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wharton Business Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 486,175 shares in BATS:IFRA, giving the stock a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.87 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF traded for a price of $35.72 per share and a market cap of $1.65Bil. The stock has returned 0.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.67.

During the quarter, Wharton Business Group, LLC bought 248,037 shares of BATS:VUSB for a total holding of 4,305,006. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.87 per share and a market cap of $2.86Bil. The stock has returned -1.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Wharton Business Group, LLC bought 184,430 shares of BATS:EFAV for a total holding of 1,606,186. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.71.

On 11/01/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $58.52 per share and a market cap of $6.98Bil. The stock has returned -21.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

During the quarter, Wharton Business Group, LLC bought 18,740 shares of BATS:VLUE for a total holding of 962,166. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.95.

On 11/01/2022, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $92.58 per share and a market cap of $7.90Bil. The stock has returned -7.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.38.

During the quarter, Wharton Business Group, LLC bought 25,785 shares of NAS:KBWB for a total holding of 837,040. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.23.

On 11/01/2022, Invesco KBW Bank ETF traded for a price of $53.44 per share and a market cap of $2.04Bil. The stock has returned -23.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.02.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.