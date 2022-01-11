LEUTHOLD GROUP, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 181 stocks valued at a total of $664.00Mil. The top holdings were SPDN(4.60%), RWM(2.52%), and MSFT(2.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LEUTHOLD GROUP, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

LEUTHOLD GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VTIP by 275,519 shares. The trade had a 1.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.75 per share and a market cap of $18.22Bil. The stock has returned -2.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 116,459 shares in ARCA:STIP, giving the stock a 1.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.03 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.21 per share and a market cap of $12.10Bil. The stock has returned -2.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

LEUTHOLD GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IGOV by 252,172 shares. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.8.

On 11/01/2022, iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond traded for a price of $36.93 per share and a market cap of $910.33Mil. The stock has returned -27.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, LEUTHOLD GROUP, LLC bought 407,005 shares of ARCA:BWX for a total holding of 617,240. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.53.

On 11/01/2022, SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $20.85 per share and a market cap of $848.60Mil. The stock has returned -26.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 177,568 shares in NAS:VMBS, giving the stock a 1.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.39 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $44.35 per share and a market cap of $13.67Bil. The stock has returned -14.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

