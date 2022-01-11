United Capital Management of KS, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

104 E. IRON SALINA, KS 67401

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 86 stocks valued at a total of $214.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.67%), MSFT(3.64%), and VLO(3.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were United Capital Management of KS, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 42,214 shares in NYSE:MMM, giving the stock a 2.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $131.19 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $125.79 per share and a market cap of $69.53Bil. The stock has returned -26.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-book ratio of 4.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, United Capital Management of KS, Inc. bought 20,641 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 73,721. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/01/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $94.51 per share and a market cap of $1,224.98Bil. The stock has returned -36.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-book ratio of 4.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.33 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 155,308 shares in NYSE:F, giving the stock a 0.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.99 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Ford Motor Co traded for a price of $13.37 per share and a market cap of $53.75Bil. The stock has returned -19.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Co has a price-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.35 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:NRG by 45,185 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.88.

On 11/01/2022, NRG Energy Inc traded for a price of $44.4 per share and a market cap of $10.44Bil. The stock has returned 14.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NRG Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.13, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.08 and a price-sales ratio of 0.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:FPEI by 93,665 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.88.

On 11/01/2022, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF traded for a price of $17.3 per share and a market cap of $639.24Mil. The stock has returned -11.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.