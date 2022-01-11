Human Investing LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 107 stocks valued at a total of $392.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(20.02%), VEA(8.26%), and BSV(7.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Human Investing LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Human Investing LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 91,489 shares. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.35 per share and a market cap of $79.81Bil. The stock has returned -15.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Human Investing LLC reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 103,126 shares. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 11/01/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $55.72 per share and a market cap of $79.98Bil. The stock has returned -24.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

During the quarter, Human Investing LLC bought 144,366 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 891,232. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $38.57 per share and a market cap of $90.17Bil. The stock has returned -23.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.36.

Human Investing LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SUB by 43,057 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.22.

On 11/01/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.58 per share and a market cap of $9.10Bil. The stock has returned -3.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Human Investing LLC bought 87,255 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 112,502. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.53 per share and a market cap of $20.69Bil. The stock has returned -11.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

