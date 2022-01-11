FIRST FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK / TRUST recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $75.00Mil. The top holdings were MRK(8.09%), AAPL(5.75%), and IJH(5.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK / TRUST’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 12,500 shares in NYSE:BF.B, giving the stock a 1.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.72 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Brown-Forman Corp traded for a price of $68 per share and a market cap of $32.73Bil. The stock has returned 1.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brown-Forman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-book ratio of 11.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.66 and a price-sales ratio of 8.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

FIRST FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK / TRUST reduced their investment in NYSE:SYY by 2,954 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.28.

On 11/01/2022, Sysco Corp traded for a price of $86.56 per share and a market cap of $43.86Bil. The stock has returned 15.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sysco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-book ratio of 31.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.64 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 3,008-share investment in NAS:AMD. Previously, the stock had a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $85.15 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $60.06 per share and a market cap of $96.96Bil. The stock has returned -50.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.99 and a price-sales ratio of 3.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 3,360-share investment in NYSE:ORCL. Previously, the stock had a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.21 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $78.07 per share and a market cap of $210.49Bil. The stock has returned -17.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.74 and a price-sales ratio of 4.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 640 shares in NYSE:DE, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $342.56 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Deere & Co traded for a price of $395.82 per share and a market cap of $119.47Bil. The stock has returned 16.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-book ratio of 6.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.15 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

