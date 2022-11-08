REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist'' or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO), partners with patient financing company allowing client lending up to $100,000 USD per patient covering all Revitalist services including those related to ketamine and psychedelic medicine.

Revitalist partners with M-Lend Financial allowing clients to participate in financial lending up to an 84 month period with payments as low as $42/month for a ketamine treatment series, and as little as $62/month for psychedelic wellness retreats.

According to the World Health Organization, around 450 million people currently struggle with mental illness, making it the leading cause of disability worldwide. NBC News reports, 56 percent of Americans don’t get the help they need with mental health.

Revitalist CEO, Kathryn Walker, states, “The excitement continues as our company makes strides in growth to offer our services to a larger population of clients. Working with M-Lend Financial allows us the ability to increase our client appointments up to 900 visits month over month. With the total cost of our initial treatment series of $3,300, this allows our revenue to increase significantly.”

To learn about this opportunity please visit MLendFinance.com, call 888-474-6231, or email Revitalist directly at [email protected]

About Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness, Ltd.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is one of the largest publicly listed, ketamine focused clinic operations in the United States. Each clinic enables access to psychedelic medicine, vitamin infusions and other lifestyle optimization services provided by medical and behavioral professionals. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of ketamine infusions through its network of 9 clinics operating in 6 states. Its founder and CEO, Kathryn Walker, works as a lead provider in the psychedelic space as an advanced behavioral and medical provider. For additional information please visit Revitalist.com.

About M-Lend Financial

M-Lend Financial has offered patient and consumer financing for over 20 years throughout the United States. M-Lend is unique for the financial market as they do not charge providers fees for using their product. Particularly for addiction treatment. With no interest charges for a period of time, this can be a welcome bridge financing vehicle.

On Behalf of the Board

Kathryn Walker

Chief Executive Officer

