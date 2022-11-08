UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. ( LVTX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers, today announced the appointment of Fred M. Powell as Chief Financial Officer, effective today. Mr. Powell brings over 20 years of global CFO experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including investor relations, administration, operations and information technology.



“I am pleased to welcome Fred to LAVA’s executive team. He brings extensive expertise in financial leadership and is a seasoned executive having served as a CFO for several publicly traded biopharmaceutical companies that have positively impacted patients with wide-ranging diseases and medical conditions around the world,” said Stephen Hurly, president and chief executive officer of LAVA Therapeutics. “Fred’s deep insights into the industry will help drive critical growth initiatives and strategic financial planning at LAVA as we achieve milestones for our pipeline of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers.”

“I joined LAVA to work with an emerging leader with tremendous potential to create transformative therapeutics for people with cancer. I am impressed by the team’s significant knowledge and expertise in oncology, antibodies and gamma delta T cells, and drug development more broadly,” said Mr. Powell. “During this important stage of LAVA’s clinical execution and growth, I look forward to contributing to the strong momentum the Company is building to bring bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers to patients.”

Most recently, Mr. Powell served as the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Antares Pharma, playing a leading strategic role in the successful $1.0 billion acquisition of Antares by Halozyme Therapeutics in May 2022. He was also CFO at Celator Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals), OraPharma, Inc. (acquired by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International) and BMP Sunstone Corporation (acquired by Sanofi-Aventis) and held various positions of increasing responsibility at KPMG LLP. Mr. Powell is the vice chairman of the Advisory Board for Penn State Scranton. He holds a B.S. in accounting from Pennsylvania State University.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company utilizing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform to develop a portfolio of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers for the potential treatment of solid and hematologic malignancies. The Company utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells by triggering Vγ9Vδ2 (Vgamma9 Vdelta2) T cell antitumor effector functions upon cross-linking to tumor-associated antigens. LAVA-051, the Company’s lead candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia, is enrolling patients in a Phase 1/2a clinical study (NCT04887259). A Phase 1/2a clinical study to evaluate LAVA-1207 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is also enrolling (NCT05369000). For more information, please visit www.lavatherapeutics.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

