Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless+insulin+pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced a variety of educational campaigns and activities in recognition of National Diabetes Awareness Month and World Diabetes Day.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005639/en/

Insulet is co-sponsoring American Ninja Warrior Katie Bone, an Omnipod® user, who will appear at a community-wide game night hosted by JDRF in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on November 2. Photo courtesy of Brooke Michiels / @b.happycamper.

“Our team is relentless in our mission to improve the lives of people with diabetes around the world,” said President and CEO Jim Hollingshead. “Diabetes is an epidemic which continues to grow at an alarming rate while straining healthcare systems and burdening patients worldwide. November is the perfect time to acknowledge the diabetes community and create awareness for the daily challenges that our customers face.”

World Diabetes Day Events

The Insulet team will appear at the Nasdaq Stock Market for the eighth consecutive year by virtually ringing the closing bell on Monday, November 14, World Diabetes Day. Dr. Hollingshead and a group of global Insulet employees will participate in the ceremony, which will be held online and can be viewed here.

Also on November 14, Insulet will appear on the Pharmacy Podcast Network, kicking off a series of episodes to educate pharmacy professionals on diabetes. The goal of these podcasts is to elevate the pharmacists’ understanding of the burden of diabetes for people living with insulin-dependent diabetes, how innovations such as Insulet’s Omnipod products are reducing that burden, and the role of the pharmacist in supporting technology adoption.

Diabetes Awareness Month Activities

Throughout the month of November, Insulet will share educational and inspirational customer stories on its global social media channels, while providing the community with opportunities to share their experiences and educate others on diabetes.

Various events and activities are planned to spread diabetes knowledge to the Company’s employees. The goal is to educate those who may not be familiar with diabetes so they can better serve Insulet’s customers.

Insulet is also sponsoring an event in Albuquerque, New Mexico with American Ninja Warrior finalist Katie Bone, an Omnipod user.

“Competing and training with type 1 diabetes is significantly easier because of my Omnipod. It’s secure, waterproof, and doesn’t get in my way. I don’t even have to think about it!” said Ms. Bone. “Omnipod has made a huge difference in my everyday life and my life as an athlete.”

Individuals and families with type 1 diabetes are invited to meet Katie and participate in a community-wide game night hosted by JDRF on November 2.

Insulet’s advanced Omnipod technology simplifies life for people with diabetes by easing the burden associated with multiple daily injections, and its tubeless, wearable insulin delivery system is more discreet than a traditional tubed pump. The Company’s latest innovation, Omnipod 5®, is the first tubeless, smartphone-controlled, automated insulin delivery system for people living with diabetes.

AboutInsulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s latest innovation, the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, is a tubeless automated insulin delivery system, integrated with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections and zero fingersticks. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: insulet.com and omnipod.com.

©2022 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod and Omnipod 5 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Insulet Corporation in the United States of America and other various jurisdictions. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005639/en/