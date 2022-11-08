LAS VEGAS, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gb Sciences, Inc. ( GBLX, Financial), a leading plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and drug development company, has co-published a study in the journal Food and Chemical Toxicologythat demonstrates the potential of selected cannabinoids and terpenes to reduce inflammation. Finding Cannabis compounds with anti-inflammatory properties may be useful in decreasing inflammation associated with a wide range of serious human disorders, and these Cannabis compounds potentially have more favorable side effect profiles than NSAIDs (Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs), which currently lead the anti-inflammatory market based on sales. Largely because of the increasing prevalence of chronic and auto-immune inflammatory disorders, the market for anti-inflammatory therapies is expected to grow to $191.42 billion by 2027.

"We believe that this is the first demonstration of the anti-inflammatory potential of some very potent minor cannabinoids and terpenes derived from Cannabis," said Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, President, Chief Science Officer, and Director of Gb Sciences. "The identification of cell type-specific immune modulating effects by different individual cannabinoids and terpenes was an important first step in designing our novel anti-inflammatory therapies. The results from our second study on the anti-inflammatory effects of proprietary mixtures of these ingredients will be published subsequently with our collaborators at Michigan State University and Chaminade University."

Gb Sciences selected the specific Cannabis constituents for this study based on their prior activity within chemovar studies. To determine whether these cannabinoids and terpenes could reduce inflammation, Gb Sciences' colleagues at Michigan State University tested the individual Cannabis constituents over a wide range of concentrations in human, primary immune cells in a co-culture system that mimics the complex interactions that regulate the human immune system. Three immune cell types were chosen as representatives within these native human immune cell mixtures based on their important roles in modulating the inflammatory cascade.

This study demonstrated that delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) had the greatest effect on reducing inflammatory biomarkers and processes in all three immune cell types. Following THC, the greatest immune activity modulation was measured by cannabidivarin (CBDV), cannabigerol (CBG), cannabichromene (CBC), cannabinol (CBN), and lastly, cannabidiol (CBD) in decreasing order based on the number of statistically significant changes measured in inflammatory bioassays relative to the control. Some of these minor cannabinoids and the terpenes tested had very 'selective' anti-inflammatory effects, which targeted a single cell type and/or caused a change in only a single inflammatory bioassay.

This study entitled "Evaluation of the anti-inflammatory effects of selected cannabinoids and terpenes from Cannabis Sativa employing human primary leukocytes" was co-authored by Gb Sciences' own President and Chief Science Officer, Andrea Small-Howard, and her collaborators Lance K. Blevins, Anthony P. Bach, Robert B. Crawford, Jiajun Zhou, Joseph E. Henriquez, Michael D. Rizzo, Sera Sermet, D.M. Isha Olive Khan, and Norbert Kaminski from Michigan State University (East Lansing, Michigan, USA) and Helen Turner from Chaminade University of Honolulu (Honolulu, Hawai'i, USA). The second part of this study measured the effects of proprietary mixtures of cannabinoids and terpenes on inflammation within this human, primary immune cell model, and this second study will be published next in collaboration with our colleagues at Michigan State University and Chaminade University.

About Gb Sciences and GbS Global Biopharma

Gb Sciences, Inc. is a plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and development company creating patented, disease-targeted formulations of cannabis- and other plant-inspired therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market through its Canadian subsidiary, GbS Global Biopharma, Inc. The 'plant-inspired' active ingredients in its therapeutic mixtures are synthetic homologues identical to the original plant compounds but produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices. Gb Sciences' intellectual property portfolio contains six issued U.S. and three issued foreign patents, as well as 17 U.S. and 51 foreign patent-pending applications. In its drug development pipeline, Gb Sciences has five preclinical phase product development programs. Gb Sciences' lead program for Parkinson's disease is being prepared for a first-in-human clinical trial. Gb Sciences' formulations for chronic pain, anxiety, and depression are currently in preclinical animal studies with researchers at the National Research Council of Canada. The company also received positive preclinical proof-of-concept data supporting its complex mixtures for the treatment of Cytokine Release Syndrome related to COVID-19, and its lead candidates will be optimized based on late-stage preclinical studies at Michigan State University. Gb Sciences' productive research and development network includes distinguished universities, hospitals, and Contract Research Organizations. To learn more, visit www.gbsciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

