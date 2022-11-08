ATLANTA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In-person and virtual hiring events; digital-first applications take 25 minutes or less

Nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview

UPS (: UPS) said today it plans to hire at least 60,000 of the 100,000+ seasonal employees it needs for the holiday season in one weekend. UPS Brown Friday begins Nov. 4, with more than 450 in-person and virtual events scheduled across the country.

“With major retailers announcing holiday deals long before Cyber Monday, it’s more important than ever that we staff up now to meet the demands of the busy holiday shipping season,” said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Operations. “We are well on our way to hiring the 100,000+ seasonal employees we announced in September, and UPS Brown Friday is a three-day sprint that helps us achieve that goal.”

UPS is now hiring:

Seasonal delivery and CDL drivers

Warehouse workers

Driver helpers

UPS has made it easier than ever to land a seasonal job. Many applicants will have a job offer in hand in less than 25 minutes, and nearly 80 percent of seasonal positions do not require an interview.

While seasonal jobs are an opportunity to earn some extra income around the holidays, at UPS they are also a proven pathway to a career – nearly 35,000 seasonal employees earned permanent positions following the 2021 holidays. UPS jobs offer industry-leading wages and benefits, and reward people who stay. A full-time UPS package delivery driver makes an average of $95,000 per year, plus an additional $50,000 in contributions to health, wellness and pension benefits.

Through the company’s Earn and Learn program, eligible employees can earn up to $25,000 (lifetime maximum) for college tuition and expenses. Part-time seasonal employees are even eligible for pro-rated reimbursement the day they are hired. In 2021, UPS invested $30 million in education assistance programs for its people.

A list of local hiring events and information about the company's virtual hiring information sessions is available here. Those who are unable to attend a hiring fair can still apply at UPSjobs.com.