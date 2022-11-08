Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 08, 2022!

SemiLEDs to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 7, 2022

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS), will report financial results for the 2022 fiscal Fourth quarter and Fiscal year ended August 31, 2022 before market open on Monday, November 7, 2022.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs develops, manufactures, and sells LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.

