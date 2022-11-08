Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF, “Jefferies”) announced today that it has completed the merger of its wholly owned subsidiary, Jefferies Group LLC (“Jefferies Group”), with and into Jefferies to streamline and simplify its corporate structure. This merger will, among other things, eliminate the requirement for two sets of Form 10-Qs, Form 10-Ks, and other duplicative processes, and result in Jefferies assuming all of the assets and liabilities of Jefferies Group .

About Jefferies

