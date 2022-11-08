PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) ( EMBC), one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, today announced it will ring the opening bell at Nasdaq on November 1, 2022, in recognition of National Diabetes Awareness Month.



“We are proud to celebrate this year’s Diabetes Awareness Month by ringing the Nasdaq Opening Bell with representatives of several organizations that make diabetes, and supporting the people who are living with diabetes, their sole focus,” said Devdatt “Dev” Kurdikar, president and chief executive officer of embecta. “Our company is honored to recognize the patients, caregivers, healthcare providers, and advocacy organizations working together to improve access to education and progress toward the vision of a life unlimited by diabetes.”

embecta also recognizes the 100-year milestone of the first successful injection of insulin that was administered to a person with diabetes. Today, 1 in 10 adults around the world live with diabetes1, an estimated 537 million people, and almost half don’t know they have it.

“Our community often faces stigma and isolation associated with diabetes as we frequently practice self-management of the disease,” said Anna Norton, chief executive officer of DiabetesSisters. “Increased access to education and resources that will improve the standard of care and quality of life across the community is essential, and we’re proud to stand with embecta to share in this mission.”

The bell ringing ceremony will be streamed live via Nasdaq’s Facebook page. Additionally, highlights from the ceremony will be shared across embecta’s social media channels. Please visit embecta.com for additional information regarding Diabetes Awareness Month.

About embecta

embecta, formerly part of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), is one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of more than 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com.

About Beyond Type 1 and Beyond Type 2

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. Through platforms, programs, resources, and grants, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community and providing solutions to improve lives today. Founded in 2015 with a focus on education, advocacy and the pathway to cures for type 1 diabetes, Beyond Type 1 has grown to also include programs for those with type 2 diabetes. For more information, visit beyondtype1.org .

Launched in 2019, Beyond Type 2 is a program of the nonprofit organization Beyond Type 1. Beyond Type 2 is a place for everyone impacted by type 2 diabetes to share their stories, get connected to the community, and find resources on topics from daily management to mental health. Beyond Type 2 hopes to radically change what it means to live with type 2 diabetes. For more information, visit beyondtype2.org .

About Camp Nejeda

The mission of the Camp Nejeda Foundation is to enhance the lives of people with type 1 diabetes and their families through education, empowerment, camaraderie, supportive programs, and fun. Camp Nejeda continues to be operated by the Camp Nejeda Foundation, Inc., an independent nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose volunteer Board of Trustees are committed to helping children with type 1 diabetes live healthier, happier lives. For more information, visit c ampnejeda.org .

About Children with Diabetes

Children with Diabetes is an Ohio-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing education and support to families living with type 1 diabetes. Children with Diabetes focuses on care today, to prepare for a cure tomorrow. As a global resource, they provide support, education and inspiration to empower families and all people living with diabetes to enjoy healthy, enriched lives. For more information, visit childrenwithdiabetes.com .

About DiabetesSisters

DiabetesSisters offers a range of education and support services to help women of all ages with all types of diabetes live healthier, fuller lives. DiabetesSisters recognizes that emotional and peer support is vitally important to a woman's overall wellbeing. Through DiabetesSisters opportunities for peer support and education, women form a special bond and can freely share information, helpful tips, and stories of hope. For more information, visit diabetessisters.org.

About The diaTribe Foundation

The diaTribe Foundation was founded with a mission to improve the lives of people with diabetes and prediabetes and to advocate for action. They are committed to helping people with diabetes live happier, healthier, and more hopeful lives through their diaTribe Learn publication. They also aim to influence the national conversation by bringing the patient point of view to the FDA and to other policy makers; one example being the Time in Range Coalition of 26 member affiliates. They also aim to improve diabetes literacy in the media such as launching dstigmatize.org, and convening the world’s brightest minds to develop innovative solutions through hosting many in-person and virtual panels. For more information, visit diatribe.org.

About Diabetes Foundation

The Diabetes Foundation (DF) is a 501(c)(3) foundation started in 1990 with the goal of empowering individuals struggling with prediabetes, Type 1, Type 2, or gestational diabetes. The Foundation is committed to providing access to critical resources and medication necessary for people living with diabetes to remain healthy. The Foundation provides a number of programs serving children, parents, adults, caregivers and their families regardless of income or healthcare coverage. The generous support from patrons and sponsors allows the Diabetes Foundation to continue to offer services to the community for free. You can learn more about the foundation at www.diabetesfoundationinc.org.

About The Diabetes Link

The Diabetes Link is a national non-profit organization dedicated to empowering young adults with diabetes by providing access to the peer support, connections and expert resources they need to thrive. Over the years The Diabetes Link (formerly CDN) has been recognized as the preeminent organization serving young adults with diabetes, establishing national partnerships with organizations such as ADA, JDRF, and the Association for Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (ADCES); also as the leading provider of young adult patient education by healthcare providers and certification boards such as The Certification Board for Diabetes Care and Education (CBDCE). For more information, visit thediabeteslink.org.

About the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists

The Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES) is an interprofessional membership organization dedicated to improving prediabetes, diabetes and cardiometabolic care through innovative education, management and support. With more than 12,000 professional members including nurses, dietitians, pharmacists, and others, ADCES has a vast network of practitioners working to optimize care and reduce complications. ADCES offers an integrated care model that lowers the cost of care, improves experiences and helps its members lead so better outcomes follow. For more information, visit diabeteseducator.org .

