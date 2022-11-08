According to a recent survey by TELUS+International,a digital customer experience (CX) innovator, the vast majority (92%) of consumer respondents believe that it is very important or somewhat important to have humans reviewing content online versus artificial intelligence (AI) alone. Of those respondents, nearly three-quarters (73%) felt that AI doesn’t understand or can’t distinguish context and tone as well as a human.

“AI continues to become increasingly sophisticated in detecting digital content that goes against brand standards and community guidelines and has proved to be a great first line of defense against harmful content - but, with new content types constantly emerging and the increased use of algospeak, it is practically impossible for AI to keep pace,” said Siobhan Hanna, Managing Director, AI Data Solutions, TELUS International. “There continues to be a need for humans to handle more contextual decisions, as AI can only go so far in accurately making the sometimes difficult decisions about the intent behind a particular phrase or image. By employing a human-in-the-loop approach, brands can benefit from the speed and efficiencies of AI, while at the same time, ensuring nuanced content is accurately reviewed.”

Content Moderation Becoming Increasingly Difficult

The survey also found that more than half of respondents (53%) believe it has become harder for brands and social / gaming platforms to monitor the content on their sites over the past year. The top reasons as to why they believe it has become harder are:

There are more people on each platform/channel (66%)

It’s becoming more commonplace to air grievances online (54%)

Younger generations are more digitally inclined (50%)

Content is being posted in more languages (29%)

5G connectivity has enabled increased access to digital channels around the world (19%)

“With more people online across a variety of platforms and in many different languages, content moderation cannot be done effectively by AI or humans alone,” continued Hanna. “A robust content moderation strategy that leverages a blend of AI whose algorithms have been built on a foundation of trusted datasets by a diverse team of annotators helps ensure that the data is accurate, context is properly taken and bias is responsibly mitigated. AI content moderation tools will only continue to improve, but human moderators will always be a necessary and valuable resource in ensuring safe online spaces for all. For this reason, it’s important that brands support content moderators with a robust wellness program to enable and empower them to perform their best work, while at the same time protecting their mental and physical health.”

TELUS International partners with global brands to protect the safety and well-being of their user communities. The company employs a global AI Community of more than one million data annotators and linguists fluent in more than 500 languages and dialects, as well as a diverse community of human content moderators. To learn more about TELUS International’s content moderation capabilities, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.telusinternational.com%2Fsolutions%2Ftrust-safety-security%2Fcontent-moderation-solutions.

Survey Methodology: The survey findings are based on a Pollfish survey that was conducted on Aug. 11, 2022, and included responses from 1,000 Americans.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. Since 2007, the company has positively impacted the lives of more than one million citizens around the world, building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events and charitable giving. Five TELUS International Community Boards have provided $4.8 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2011. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005415/en/