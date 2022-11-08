Dollar General today announced an enhanced selection of toys for the 2022 holiday season, including items from popular brands such as Melissa & Doug®, LEGO®, Fisher-Price®, VTech®, Play-Doh®, Barbie™, Pokémon™, L.O.L. Surprise!™, ZURU™ 5 Surprise and more. Dollar General has worked with name brand vendor partners to introduce new items across various age groups and play-types with most toys priced at $10 or less.

“We are excited for customers to discover the new, high-quality toys from brands they recognize and trust on DG store shelves this holiday season,” said Emily Taylor, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Dollar General. “As families across the country seek more value and affordable products, we are proud to offer this enhanced toy selection while helping our customers stretch their holiday shopping budget.”

To kick off the holiday season, Dollar General is offering three days of toy deals with buy-one toy get-one of equal or lesser value for 75% off. The promotion is valid November 3, 4 and 5, 2022 on select toys.

The toy sale is in addition to Dollar General’s everyday value pricing with approximately 40% of Christmas offerings priced at $1 or less including products perfect for trimming your home and gifts such as assorted ornaments, bows, ribbon and wrapping paper at its nearly 19,000 stores in 47 states*. Customers are encouraged to download the DG App for access to additional savings including DG Digital Coupons.

Top Holiday Picks

As holiday wish lists and letters to Santa are carefully drafted, Dollar General toy buyer Nick Galletti shares a list of “10 Toys Under $20,” including some of the hottest brands and products:

For more of this season’s latest toys, store locations, hours and current promotions visit dg.com.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 18,566 stores in 47 states as of July 29, 2022. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

