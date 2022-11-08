– CLEAR Outcomes Trial Achieved Last Patient Last Visit in October Ensuring Timely Trial Completion –



– Remain On Track to Report Topline Results in January 2023, with Full Results Targeted to be Presented in March at the American College of Cardiology 72nd Annual Scientific Sessions –

– U.S. Net Product Revenue of NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) Tablets and NEXLIZET® (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Tablets grew 28% Y/Y to $14.0 Million in the Third Quarter 2022 –

– Will Showcase Pipeline Programs at R&D Day on November 9, 2022 –

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion ( ESPR) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and provided a business update.

“During the third quarter of 2022 our team has remained focused on closing out our unprecedented CLEAR Outcomes trial,” said Sheldon Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of Esperion. “We completed the last patient, last visit for the study in October and we remain on track to report topline results in January 2023, with comprehensive study results targeted to be presented at the American College of Cardiology 72nd Annual Scientific Sessions in March 2023. As we look ahead to what will be a transformational period for Esperion, we believe positive results will confirm the ability of bempedoic acid to lower cardiovascular risk and change the cardiovascular disease treatment landscape.”

Third Quarter 2022 Key Accomplishments and Recent Highlights

Announced that bempedoic acid was recommended by the American College of Cardiology expert consensus decision pathway as an important oral non-statin for LDL-C (Low density lipoprotein cholesterol) lowering in ASCVD (atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease).





Reduced selling, general and administrative expenses by 36% Year over Year while still delivering on our commitment to drive RPE growth (2.4% Quarter over Quarter).





Collaboration partner, Daiichi Sankyo Europe, announced new data presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in August 2022 from its multinational prospective, observational study, SANTORINI, demonstrating the persistent need among eligible patient populations to attain guideline-recommended LDL-C levels. Simulation study results further indicate that the addition of bempedoic acid on top of ezetimibe could result in significantly more patients achieving recommended LDL-C goals, potentially reducing their risk of cardiovascular events.





Company hosting virtual R&D Day on November 9, 2022, to highlight pipeline programs featuring Global Scientific Leaders C. Michael Gibson, MS, MD (Harvard Medical Research Institutes) and Professor Peter Libby, MD (Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School) who will discuss our investigational programs, including our landmark CLEAR Outcomes trial for bempedoic acid, oral PCSK9 inhibitor, and Next Generation ATP citrate lyase inhibition (ACLYi) platform in people suffering from cardiovascular, hepatorenal and metabolic diseases, as well as inflammation, and oncology.





The CLEAR Path 1 Pediatric Clinical Trial began activating sites in August 2022. CLEAR Path 1 is a Phase 2 clinical trial investigating bempedoic acid in patients 6-17 years of age with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH).



Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $19.0 million and $56.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $14.4 million and $63.0 million for the comparable periods in 2021, an increase of 32% and a decrease of 10%, respectively. The increase for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 is related to increases in net U.S. product revenue, royalty revenue, and product sales to collaboration partners under our supply agreements. The decrease for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 is due to a one-time milestone payment of $28.0 million from our collaboration partners in the second quarter of 2021, partially offset by increases in net U.S. product revenue, royalty revenue, and product sales to collaboration partners under our supply agreements.

U.S. product revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $14.0 million and $40.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $10.9 million and $27.9 million for the comparable periods in 2021, an increase of 28% and 47%, respectively.

Royalty revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $1.6 million and $4.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.2 million and $2.8 million for the comparable periods in 2021, an increase of approximately 33% and 50%, respectively. Royalty and partner revenue growth is driven by continued adoption in our partner territories and new country launches.

Research and development expenses for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, were $29.1 million and $85.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $25.3 million and $78.4 million for the comparable periods in 2021, an increase of 15% and 10%, respectively. The increase is primarily related to an increase in CVOT costs as we achieved 100% MACE accumulations and continued close-out activities.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, were $25.0 million and $84.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $39.3 million and $146.6 million for the comparable periods in 2021, a decrease of 36% and 42%, respectively. These decreases reflect savings from the transformative plan implemented in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Esperion had net losses of $55.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $178.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to net losses of $69.4 million and $204.0 million for the comparable periods in 2021. Esperion had basic and diluted net losses per share of $0.81 for the third quarter of 2022 and $2.78 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to basic and diluted net losses per share of $2.62 and $7.78 for the comparable periods in 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investment securities available-for-sale totaled $239.3 million compared with $309.3 million on December 31, 2021.

Esperion ended the quarter with approximately 71.7 million shares of common stock outstanding, excluding the 2.0 million treasury shares to be purchased in the prepaid forward transaction as part of the convertible debt financing.

2022 Financial Outlook

The Company is reaffirming its prior operational expense guidance. Research and Development expenses for the full year 2022 are expected to be $100 million to $110 million. Selling, General and Administrative expenses for the full year 2022 are expected to be $120 million to $130 million.

Esperion expects full-year 2022 operating expenses to be approximately $220 million to $240 million, inclusive of $25 million of non-cash, stock-based compensation expense.

CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial

CLEAR Outcomes is a Phase 3, event-driven, randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial designed to evaluate whether treatment with NEXLETOL reduces the risk of cardiovascular events in patients with or who are at high risk for cardiovascular disease with documented statin intolerance (inability to tolerate 2 or more statins, one at a low dose) and elevated LDL-C levels (fasting blood LDL-C ≥ 100 (2.6 mmol/L). The study, which includes over 14,000 patients at over 1,200 sites in 32 countries, accumulated the targeted 1,620 primary major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE-4) in August 2022.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion works hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take and easy to have. We discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs are not being met by the status quo. Our entrepreneurial team of industry leaders is inclusive, passionate, and resourceful. We are singularly focused on managing cholesterol so you can improve your health easily. For more information, please visit www.esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.

Balance Sheet Data

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 159,399 $ 208,892 Restricted cash 50,000 50,000 Investments 29,942 50,441 Working capital 179,440 255,620 Total assets 312,827 381,590 Revenue interest liability 284,684 257,039 Convertible notes, net of issuance costs 259,487 258,280 Common stock 72 61 Accumulated deficit (1,284,549 ) (1,106,377 ) Total stockholders' deficit (294,100 ) (196,944 )

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.

Statement of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

​ Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ​ 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: ​ ​ Product sales, net $ 13,964 $ 10,895 $ 40,896 $ 27,855 Collaboration revenue 5,016 3,514 15,761 35,191 Total Revenues 18,980 14,409 56,657 63,046 ​ Operating expenses: Cost of goods sold 6,506 5,558 22,807 9,142 Research and development 29,143 25,331 85,894 78,359 Selling, general and administrative 24,954 39,265 84,944 146,647 Total operating expenses 60,603 70,154 193,645 234,148 ​ Loss from operations (41,623 ) (55,745 ) (136,988 ) (171,102 ) ​ Interest expense (14,153 ) (13,654 ) (42,481 ) (32,923 ) Other income, net 659 13 1,297 36 Net loss $ (55,117 ) $ (69,386 ) $ (178,172 ) $ (203,989 ) ​ Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.81 ) $ (2.62 ) $ (2.78 ) $ (7.78 ) ​ Weighted-average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 67,806,292 26,455,209 64,021,248 26,225,730



