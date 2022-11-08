SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. ( FGEN) today announced that Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY taking place on November 15, at 1:50 PM Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the FibroGen Investors webpage at www.fibrogen.com. The replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The Company applies its pioneering expertise in connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology and hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), metastatic pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZO™) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in CKD patients on dialysis and patients not on dialysis. Roxadustat is in Phase 3 clinical development in the U.S. and Europe for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and in Phase 3 clinical development in China for treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). FibroGen recently expanded its research and development portfolio to include product candidates in the immuno-oncology and autoimmune space. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com .

Contact:

FibroGen, Inc.

Investors:

Michael Tung, M.D.

Corporate Strategy / Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media:

Meichiel Keenan

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

[email protected]