Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 08, 2022!

Ferguson PLC Announces Block listing Interim Review

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Name of applicant:

Ferguson plc

Name of scheme:

Ferguson Group International Sharesave Plan 2011

Period of return:

From:

May 1, 2022

To:

October 31, 2022

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

181,430 ordinary 10p shares

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

181,430 ordinary 10p shares

Enquiries:

Graham Middlemiss, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3800
November 1, 2022

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723217/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Block-listing-Interim-Review

img.ashx?id=723217

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles