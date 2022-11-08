BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced the appointment of Colleen A. Hanlon, Ph.D. as Vice President of Medical Affairs. Formerly a professor at Wake Forest University School of Medicine and a member of the Wake Forest Center for Addiction Research, Dr. Hanlon brings nearly 20 years of experience in the field of brain imaging and brain stimulation research. At BrainsWay, she will drive the integration of medical and scientific intelligence to inform TMS providers on state-of-the art developments in the field, guide business decisions, and deliver a transformative approach to patient safety and patient engagement.



“I am delighted to welcome Dr. Hanlon to BrainsWay. Having served at the forefront of neuroscience, she brings vast expertise and reinforces BrainsWay’s commitment to superior science, superior evidence, and superior support,” said Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and CEO of BrainsWay. “She is a leader and groundbreaker in this field as a researcher, educator, and author.”

Dr. Hanlon said, “I am passionate about medical discovery, and I am excited to bring my knowledge and experience in brain stimulation to BrainsWay to advance its mission of boldly advancing neuroscience to improve health and transform lives. This is a new era in treatment options for mental healthcare, and BrainsWay is leading the way.”

After receiving a Ph.D. in neurobiology from Duke University in 2005, Dr. Hanlon quickly ascended through the faculty ranks in academia. She received over $12 million in National Institute of Health (NIH) support to develop neural circuit-based therapeutics for drug and alcohol use disorders. In addition, she has published over 80 articles, authored six book chapters, and given over 100 invited talks throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

At Wake Forest, Dr. Hanlon led a multidisciplinary clinical research program focused on refining and optimizing TMS as a therapeutic tool for drug and alcohol use disorders. She is the senior author on the first “consensus paper” published by a group of over 70 scientists from over 10 countries outlining the path forward for noninvasive therapeutic development for addiction.

Dr. Hanlon has also facilitated continuing medical education classes in the TMS field for the past 10 years, directed the Advanced TMS Training Course sponsored by the National Center for Neuromodulation for Rehabilitation, and mentored over 60 medical, graduate, post-graduate, and undergraduate trainees on a national and international scale – many of whom are now leading their own TMS research laboratories or serving the community as clinical TMS providers.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal clinical studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Burlington, MA and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

