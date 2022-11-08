NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (: ABM), a leading provider of integrated facility services and solutions, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Salmirs, and its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Earl Ellis, will speak at the RW Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, IL, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 11:50 AM ET (10:50 CT).



A link to the live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the company’s website, ABM.com, and the replay will be archived on the website for 90 days.

About ABM

ABM (: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility services. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM offers a comprehensive array of facility services that include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM delivers these custom facility solutions to properties across a wide range of industries – from commercial office buildings to schools, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants, and distribution centers, entertainment venues, and more. Founded in 1909, ABM today has annualized revenue exceeding $7 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

CONTACT

Media:

Michael Valentino

ABM External Communications & Media Relations

[email protected]