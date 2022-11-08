Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) to Johnson & Johnson is fair to ABIOMED shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, ABIOMED shareholders would receive $380.00 per share in cash and a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling the holder to receive up to $35.00 per share in cash if certain commercial and clinical milestones are achieved.

The investigation concerns whether ABIOMED and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for ABIOMED shareholders; (2) determine whether Thoma Bravo is underpaying for ABIOMED; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for ABIOMED shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of ABIOMED shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

