Known for its signature velvety smooth texture that’s whipped 3,000 times, KRAFT Real Mayo today announced the drop of “The Smooth Lover’s” collection. In partnership with Juicy Couture, the iconic and beloved lifestyle brand, the exclusive collection provides a delicious dose of nostalgia with the most velvety smooth collab yet.

Inspired by each brand’s distinct textures and loyal fan bases and with KRAFT Real Mayo-inspired updates to classic Juicy Couture designs, “The Smooth Lover’s” collection features everything you’ll need to celebrate the early aughts all over again. The limited-edition collection includes a deep blue, plush velour tracksuit with “Smooth” taking the place of the iconic “Juicy” design, and a white velour tube top featuring “Mayo Couture”, each dripping with blinged out embellishments.

“KRAFT Real Mayo and Juicy Couture are both synonymous with being champions of those who revel in their individuality and are unafraid to stand up for what they love, making this partnership a match made in velvety heaven,” said Frances Sabatier, Brand Manager, KRAFT Real Mayo, at the Kraft Heinz Company. “The Smooth Lover’s” Collection is a celebration of what we love most about our fans, and we’re thrilled to offer them the first-ever mayo-infused couture to rotate into their wardrobe and express their individuality.”

Following the debut of KRAFT Real Mayo’s latest campaign, “Mayo of Mayonnaise”, which embraces the unique and passionate connections that consumers have with mayo, “The Smooth Lover’s” Collection provides yet another way for those that really love mayo to show off their velvety smooth couture as a badge of finger-licking honor.

“Velvety smooth DNA is something that is important to Juicy Couture and KRAFT Real Mayo, making this partnership an unexpected yet natural fit,” said Bailey Schaefer, Senior Manager, Brand Partnerships at Authentic Brands Group (ABG), owner of the Juicy Couture brand. “We’re thrilled to partner with KRAFT Real Mayo on this incredibly fun collaboration that takes Juicy Couture to next level deliciousness.”

“The Smooth Lover’s” collection is available for purchase exclusively at mayocouture.com for $150.00, with sizes ranging from XS-XL. Those unable to get their hands on the collection during the pre-order drop launching today will have another chance on Friday, November 4, 2022, when we will release more inventory. Fans flaunt their #MAYOCOUTURE by following and tagging %40realkraftmayo and %40juicycouture.

