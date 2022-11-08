Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced it has completed the previously announced sale of its InSinkErator® business to Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) for $3.0 billion.

InSinkErator, the world’s largest manufacturer of food waste disposers and instant hot water dispensers for home and commercial use, was founded in 1938 and acquired by Emerson in 1968. Whirlpool Corporation, a leader in the home appliance industry, is well positioned to build on InSinkErator’s strong legacy and performance for long-term growth and success.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world’s most essential industries. Emerson is an automation leader that helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals through its unmatched automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2021, the company reported approximately $22 billion in annual sales, 69,000 employees and 54 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

