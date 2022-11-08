Veritone%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE™, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, today announced the adoption of its intelligent stop data collection and reporting application, Veritone Contact, has surged among California law enforcement agencies (LEAs), increasing approximately 80 percent in 2022.

This rapid growth is due to the successful utilization by LEAs using the technology to meet the stringent requirements of the California+AB+953+Racial+and+Identity+Profiling+Act (RIPA), which went into full effect for over 500 California LEAs on January 1, 2022. Of the 112 California LEAs now deploying Veritone+Contact, early estimates indicate a potential annual saving of 300,000 hours in RIPA data collection and $30 million in officer time.

“Since the official launch of Veritone Contact last year, we have seen a tremendous upward trajectory among users and LEAs,” said Jon Gacek, Veritone’s general manager of aiWARE Enterprise and head of government, legal and compliance. “Agencies are reporting up to 75 percent more efficiency than alternative solutions, including California's own application, with direct feedback from officers that Veritone Contact is far easier to use and more efficient than they expected. This means officers are able to devote more time to patrolling and keeping communities safe, which is a top priority for citizens.”

Veritone Contact addresses the public’s call for greater transparency while providing law enforcement with tools that help ensure the legal rights of citizens are upheld and meet the obligations of new legislation. The solution works with smartphones, tablets, in-vehicle mobile display terminals and laptops that can connect securely to the agency’s network using a standard web browser. Officers can quickly complete stop data collection with easy, multi-select answer picklists and without the need to complete manual typing or handwritten forms.

A number of law enforcement agencies weighed in on the value and benefits that Veritone Contact has delivered to their force.

“Veritone Contact has proven to be an effective tool for the Bakersfield Police Department. Not only has it reduced the time it takes our officers to complete their required stop reports, but it has also improved the review process completed by our records personnel. Veritone Contact is user-friendly and its features help to ensure we are capturing accurate data. The program has been well received by all members of our department.” - Sergeant Daniel McClive, Bakersfield Police Department

North Carolina became the first state in the U.S. to enact a law requiring law enforcement agencies to collect data on all routine traffic stops in 1999. Since then, states such as Illinois, New Jersey and Missouri followed suit with stop data collection policies of their own. However, California is leading the push with the enactment of Assembly Bill 953, which has one of the most comprehensive requirements in the nation.

“In this year’s 2nd Annual Transparency+and+Trust+Report, findings from our survey of 3,000 citizens across the U.S. indicate technology has the potential to increase transparency and trust,” added Gacek. “With the current momentum and rapid increase of LEAs using Veritone Contact, we are confident this technology will help bridge a crucial gap for communities and officers while reducing LEA costs on admin tasks that can be redirected to keeping citizens safe and informed.”

To learn more, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.veritone.com%2Findustries%2Fpublic-safety.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005408/en/