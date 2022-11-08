CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. ( VYGR), a gene therapy and neuroscience company developing life-changing treatments and next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids, today announced it will report third quarter 2022 financial and operating results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Subsequently, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its financial and operating results.



To participate via telephone and join the call live, please register in advance here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa813418ea1c148dda525a8560a51e1ca. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique passcode. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Investors section of the Voyager website at ir.voyagertherapeutics.com , and a replay of the call will be available at the same link approximately two hours after its completion. The replay will be available for at least 30 days following the conclusion of the call.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics ( VYGR) is leading the next generation of AAV gene therapy to unlock the potential of the modality to treat devastating diseases. Proprietary capsids born from Voyager’s TRACER™ capsid discovery platform are powering a rich early-stage pipeline of programs and may elevate the field to overcome the narrow therapeutic window associated with conventional gene therapy vectors across neurologic disorders and other therapeutic areas.

