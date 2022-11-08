To celebrate the service and commitment of the nation’s military and honor those who serve the country, Walgreens is offering a four-day in-store discount to all veterans and active duty military personnel, as well as their family members.

On Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14, veterans, military and their families will receive 20 percent off regular price eligible store items* at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide. Additionally, through the myWalgreens customer loyalty platform, members can enjoy additional benefits such as earning one percent Walgreens cash rewards storewide and five percent on Walgreens branded products. MyWalgreens membership is free and can be obtained at checkout or online. Restrictions may apply.

Walgreens stores will be open during regular business hours on Veterans Day. For patient needs, 24-hour Walgreens pharmacies will be open and select non-24-hour pharmacies will be open with modified hours. Walgreens+store+locator may be used to check local store and pharmacy hours.

*DISCLAIMER: Offer valid for veterans, military and their families from 11/11/22 thru 11/14/22, with myWalgreens™ and proof of service. In-store offer only valid in Walgreens or Duane Reade stores. Discount not valid on alcohol, dairy, tobacco, stamps, gift cards, newspapers, magazines, money orders/transfers, transportation passes, lottery tickets, charitable donations, pseudoephedrine or ephedrine products, clinic services, prescriptions, pharmacy items or services, sales tax, Prescription Savings Club membership fee, and items or services submitted to insurance for reimbursement or where otherwise limited by law. Offer is not combinable with buy 1 get 1 free, buy 1 get 1 50% off or buy 2 get 3rd FREE. Offer does not apply to bulk orders, back-ordered items and out-of-stock items.

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 9 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

