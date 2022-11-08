FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced the publication of its inaugural Sustainability overview, “%3Ci%3EOur+Journey+to+a+Sustainable+Futur%3C%2Fi%3Ee%3A+%3Ci%3EFiscalNote%26rsquo%3Bs+Overview+of+Sustainability+%26amp%3B+Social+Impact+Efforts+2021%3C%2Fi%3E”, which outlines related programs and efforts for the 2021 calendar year.

The Company’s overview covers the following areas: FiscalNote’s Environmental, Social, & Corporate Governance (ESG) Solutions, Environmental impacts, Social and People programs, Business Ethics, and our sustainability focus for 2022.

In the overview, Tim Hwang, FiscalNote’s Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder, states: “From its very beginning, the mission of FiscalNote has been inspired by an unrelenting passion to bring positive change to the world. As we grow and continue to demonstrate that commitment through our marketplace leadership and in service to our global customers, we embrace sustainability as both a cause and a practice – bringing both value and purpose to our people, our customers, our stakeholders, and our culture. Launching Our Journey to a Sustainable Future is an important and vital first step in our shared journey to a more sustainable, equitable, and socially and environmentally responsible future. I look forward to sharing our ongoing progress in the years to come.”

The 2021 overview is accompanied by a Medium blog post from Gerald Yao, FiscalNote’s Co-founder and Global Head of ESG, which provides more background about FiscalNote's sustainability journey and the motivation behind the Company's efforts, and is available here.

The company expects to publish its next sustainability overview - covering the 2022 calendar year - in the first half of 2023.

For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Ffiscalnote.com%2Ffiscalnote-sustainability-2021.

