Coherus BioSciences to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8th, 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, CHRS), today announced that its third quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. Starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 8, 2022, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update. The press release with the third quarter 2022 financial results and related materials will be available at https://investors.coherus.com prior to the start of the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on http://investors.coherus.com following the conclusion of the live conference call.

Conference Call Information
When: Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
To access the conference call, please pre-register through the following link to receive dial-in information and personal PIN to access the live call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI79684ca1b45c46df988c8f9aac6f09af

Webcast: https://investors.coherus.com/upcoming-events

Please dial-in 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Coherus Contact Information:
Marek Ciszewski, SVP Investor Relations
Coherus Biosciences, Inc.
[email protected]


