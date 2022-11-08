Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company leading the way to create a world with better brain health, today announced the appointment of Laura Gault, MD, Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer. In her new role, Dr. Gault will focus on advancing Sage’s current and emerging product pipeline through all stages of development.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Gault join Sage to lead the development and delivery of our pipeline of potential new medicines and be a partner in our mission to improve the lives of people affected by brain health disorders,” said Barry Greene, Chief Executive Officer at Sage Therapeutics. “Dr. Gault’s vision, experience and deep commitment to this field of medicine complements our tremendous sense of urgency to create novel medicines for people who currently lack adequate treatment options.”

Dr. Gault brings more than 15 years of pharmaceutical industry experience advancing programs at early and late stages of development in rare and common diseases. She has led multidisciplinary teams focusing in neuropsychiatry, neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration and has extensive knowledge of clinical trial design and conduct, and the regulatory landscape in these areas. In her previous role, Dr. Gault was Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head for Neurology and Ophthalmology at Alexion/Astra Zeneca Rare Disease and was responsible for the development of ravulizumab in generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) and the initiation of new programs in dermatomyositis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, geographic atrophy and gMG. Prior to that, she held positions as Vice President, Neurology Clinic Development at Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Group Project Leader at AbbVie.

Dr. Gault received an M.D. and a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Case Western Reserve University and a B.S. in Behavioral Neuroscience from the University of Pittsburgh. She completed an internship in Pediatrics, followed by residency in Adult Psychiatry and fellowship in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Yale University .

“Sage is leading the way in addressing brain health with purposeful science and a dedicated focus on what matters most to patients. I’m excited to join this team at a time of incredible momentum, as the company advances toward important milestones in its work to evolve the treatment landscape in depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry,” said Dr. Gault. “The time to change how we treat these complex and debilitating disorders is now, and I look forward to working with my colleagues at Sage to drive this change.”

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company fearlessly leading the way to create a world with better brain health. Our mission is to pioneer solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. For more information, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sagerx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this release concern Sage's future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation: our views and expectations regarding our goals, opportunity, plans, mission and potential for our products, programs and business. These statements constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements, including the risks that: the FDA may ultimately decide that the design or results of our completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials for any of our product candidates, even if positive, are not sufficient for regulatory approval in the indications that are the focus of our development plan; other decisions or actions of the FDA or other regulatory agencies may affect the regulatory paths for our product candidates or the initiation, timing, design, size, progress and cost of clinical trials and our ability to proceed with further development; success in our earlier clinical trials or non-clinical studies may not be repeated or observed in ongoing or future studies, and ongoing and future clinical and non-clinical results may not meet their primary or key secondary endpoints or support further development; we may encounter adverse results or adverse events in use of our products or product candidates that negatively impact further development or our regulatory or commercialization plans or that require additional nonclinical and clinical work which may not yield positive results; the unmet need for additional treatment options and the potential for our current or future products, may be significantly smaller than we expect; we may encounter technical and other unexpected hurdles in the development and manufacture of our product candidates which may delay our timing or change our plans or increase our costs; as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005839/en/