REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. ( CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company enabling the promise of synthetic biology, today announced the appointment of Margaret (“Meg”) Fitzgerald as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Fitzgerald will lead the Company’s legal and compliance functions and provide strategic guidance to the Board of Directors and executive management team. She will report directly to Dr. Stephen Dilly, President and CEO of Codexis.



“Meg is a seasoned legal executive and leader with extensive experience on both routine and complex legal matters,” said Dr. Dilly. “Meg brings invaluable legal and business expertise across product development, commercial launches, compliance, and intellectual property. I am excited to welcome Meg to the team. Meg’s skill set will prove critical as we continue to grow our business.”

“I am delighted to join Codexis at this exciting time in the Company’s development and I look forward to building upon the team’s many accomplishments,” said Ms. Fitzgerald. “Codexis is a leader in the enzyme engineering space, and I am honored to work alongside this talented executive team as we continue delivering meaningful innovations across our core target markets.”

Ms. Fitzgerald brings over twenty years of experience across the biotechnology industry. Most recently, she served as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer at Allakos, Inc., where she provided strategic legal advice on securities, litigation, IP strategy, clinical development, and commercialization. Prior to Allakos, Ms. Fitzgerald was Associate General Counsel and Privacy Officer at Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. Previously, she served as Vice President of Corporate Law at ZS Pharma, Inc., where she chaired negotiations, resulting in the $2.7 billion sale of ZS Pharma to AstraZeneca. Earlier in her career, Ms. Fitzgerald held increasingly senior leadership roles at Genentech, Inc., ultimately serving as Associate General Counsel and Director of Transactional Law. Ms. Fitzgerald also served as an Associate Attorney at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. She holds a J.D. from University of California, Berkeley, as well as an M.A. and a B.A. in History from Stanford University.

