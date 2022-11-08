CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magenta Therapeutics ( MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines designed to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant to more patients, today announced that the company will present at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference being held November 7-10, 2022.



The webcast of Magenta's presentation will be accessible at 8:00am Pacific Time on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 on the Magenta Therapeutics website at https://investor.magentatx.com/events-and-presentations. The replay will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines designed to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant to more patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases. Magenta is combining leadership in stem cell biology and biotherapeutics development with clinical and regulatory expertise to revolutionize immune and blood reset to allow more patients to take advantage of the curative potential of stem cell transplant as well as potentially improve eligibility for future gene therapies.

Magenta is based in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.magentatx.com.

Contact:

Jill Bertotti, Real Chemistry (advisor to Magenta)

714-225-6726

[email protected]