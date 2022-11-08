CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio ( VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

A virtual presentation will be made live starting on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat: Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:20 am EST

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat: Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 3:15 pm GMT (10:15 am EST)

Location: The Waldorf Hilton, London, UK

A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chats along with a replay of the pre-recorded presentation will be available on the investors section of www.vorbio.com.

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Contact:

Media & Investors

Sarah Spencer

+1 857-242-6076

[email protected]



